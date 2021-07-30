Publishers’ Note

It is exciting times at the paper this week, as we wrap up some critical items.

First, we welcome Raye Leonard as the new editor for The Lincoln County News. She becomes only the 10th editor in almost 101 years. The search for our next editor commenced nine weeks ago. After digging through over 20 resumes and tackling the challenge of virtual interviews with candidates as far away as Ecuador, the field was narrowed to a few very strong candidates. Through the interview process, we wanted to ensure that the next editor was as focused on this community as much as the rest of the staff here.

Raye comes to the paper with a strong background in community journalism, the practice of focusing on what really makes an area vibrant and rewarding to live in. During the interview process, Raye’s passion for telling the personal stories of individuals blended with her experience with newspapers, education and civil service to make her stand out. It was when we threw her a curve ball and put her in the hot seat to be interviewed by the reporting staff where she truly shined.

After going through the interview process and getting to know Raye, we are confident that her leadership in the newsroom will ensure a smooth operation. In an effort to hit the ground running, she has been assisting over the past couple of weeks to start learning our process and getting to know the editorial staff. Please join us in welcoming Raye to the team here at the news.

As the editor search process comes to an end, we want to thank all of the staff here at Lincoln County Publishing Co. for holding things together and going the extra mile to persevere through this challenging time.

On the printing side of the business, a new state-of-the-art printing press is scheduled to be delivered and installed starting on July 29. The install completes an eight-month process that started in November with an order for a 5-color LED-UV printing press. This machine will improve our efficiency with commercial printing, and the instant curing inks with LED technology are more energy efficient than other drying technologies.

This project has required us to reconfigure portions of the press room, move countless tons of equipment, stock, and materials in preparation to receive a massive machine that will be about 38 feet long and 10 feet wide.

It is fitting that two very challenging processes come to an end in the same week. For different reasons, both have been difficult, one more emotionally straining, the other more physically demanding. The combined effect of both will be a more stable and secure foundation for the newspaper and the company. We look forward with anticipation towards an exciting future. Thank you for the continued support.

