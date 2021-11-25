Publisher’s Note

It is easy to become negative and dwell on the hard times or bad situations. It happens to all of us. It seems harder to find the good in situations and be thankful for what we have. Over the past year plus, it has been even more difficult to have a reflective look on things, a view from 10,000 feet, to really assess how things are.

When asked to come up with a few words about this topic, it provided that opportunity, and made me appreciate things a whole lot more. Please take some time to go through this activity yourself; it might just brighten your day.

Lincoln County is a special place. I am thankful to live in such a great community. We are blessed with so many individuals who make generous contributions to their neighbors, either by volunteering their time, or committing resources. Being part of the newspaper and getting a chance to help tell the stories of the people who live here is incredible. It is a privilege and an honor, and a responsibility that none of us here take lightly.

We are also extremely thankful to be able to work with such an amazing group of individuals at the paper. Through this pandemic, we have seen their dedication and professionalism shine through. We have pulled together and worked as a team, and have had many small triumphs over obstacles and challenges thrown our way. Never did the team give up, something that each of our teammates can be particularly proud of, and for which we will forever be grateful.

We are thankful for the generous support of our advertisers, who have stuck with us through some difficult times. We are thankful to all of our readers who continue to subscribe or purchase the paper on newsstand shelves. Without these two groups, the paper would not exist.

I am thankful for our family, our health, and especially my wife and kids.

I am thankful to those who have served and fought for the freedoms that we enjoy.

I am thankful for all of the first responders that help keep us safe, and all in the medical community that help us get well. While I appreciate all of the fire companies, I am particularly thankful to those firefighters in Damariscotta, who make being part of that company very special.

I am thankful for being able to work with the Chamber of Commerce and getting to meet so many dedicated individuals who want to help improve the community. I am thankful to be part of the Villages of Light committee to help bring some joy and good cheer to the area.

At the LCN, we are all thankful for those readers who have offered letters of praise or support, those kind words offer encouragement and help keep us going.

Please write to us if you wish to share some thoughts. We want to hear the bad so we can improve, but it is especially important for us to hear some good as it is the most motivating factor of all.

Happy Thanksgiving, we hope you and yours enjoy a healthy and thankful holiday.

