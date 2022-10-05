PUMPKIN FANS

In a little more than 24 hours after this issue goes to press, giant pumpkins will once again roll down Main Street in the Twin Villages.

Yes, Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta is making a glorious return, and we could not be more excited.

There are probably some naysayers out there who would rather complain about the swell of people in Damariscotta and Newcastle and the exponential increase in their commute through town or wait times at local businesses than embrace the festival. We recommend you take a moment and stop to admire the gigantic gourds.

Consider, if you will, the past two years. Didn’t you wish to wave to the pumpkin queen as she traipsed down the parade route? Didn’t you yearn to see a Viking and a gnome race in hollowed-out pumpkins in the Damariscotta harbor?

And what about our new neighbors who moved to Lincoln County during the festival’s absence? They haven’t experienced that feeling of awe as they stare at a one-ton pumpkin, wondering how in the heck someone was able to grow a squash that large when they can’t even keep a houseplant alive.

Finally, reflect on the hardworking crew that has makes this festival a reality. These are our neighbors, fellow business people, and community members who are already maxed out between their jobs, families, and personal lives. Yet for some reason, they put in the dozens (hundreds?) of hours needed to get this festival off the ground for the betterment of our community.

It takes the entire community to help put on a festival like Pumpkinfest, from sponsors to volunteers and those who may have their schedule interrupted for about a week. The recognition that this area receives from a well-managed gathering strengthens us all.

To all who have worked to bring Pumpkinfest back, we thank you. Your hard work is appreciated, and we hope for a smooth sailing weekend … especially at the regatta.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

