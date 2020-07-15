RACES WELL RUN

A dirty and vicious election cycle was easy to predict due to the current state of political discourse in America.

The presidential candidates and U.S. Senate candidates here in Maine bombard us relentlessly with attacks and disinformation and mud-slinging.

Of course, tactics will only sink further into the gutter as the general election approaches.

Regardless of antics in high-profile races, there was no sign of such nonsense in local legislative primaries. Each candidate can be proud of a race well run.

It would be naive to think dirty and dishonest tactics will not find their way into local legislative races between now and November.

All candidates should condemn these attacks, especially when they come from their own parties and supporters.

We do not have a choice about the ridiculous advertisements in the U.S. Senate race. (You know the ones. Candidate A says Candidate B doesn’t care about sexual assault. Candidate B says Candidate A cares even less. In reality, we are certain both candidates find sexual assault just as reprehensible as the rest of us. What do these accusations achieve except to divide us even further? The argument does nothing to advance dialogue or inform us about the candidates’ positions on relevant issues.)

Candidates in local legislative races do, however, have a choice to reject such tactics themselves and condemn such tactics when their parties or supporters employ them on their behalf.

As the country suffers through a miserable election season of insults and lies, let Lincoln County rise above the cesspool and demonstrate what democracy should look like.

