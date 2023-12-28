It can be easy to forget just how much can be accomplished in a year.

With 2024 on the horizon, getting caught up in what the next 366 days will bring is inevitable. There are resolutions to be made, but those can wait a week. Instead, we suggest that we all take a moment to reflect on our personal and professional accomplishments of the past 12 months.

The 2023 major headlines in this issue highlight some of the things this community has done together. Some stories captured celebrations, while others told of challenges that were overcome. Together, this community in Lincoln County prospered in 2023.

Here at the paper, our team printed and published 52 issues of The Lincoln County News. We also brought you five issues of Lincoln County Magazine and published five special sections – Home & Garden, Senior Send-Off, Early Bird, Holiday Shopping Guide, and Letters to Santa.

Our staff received recognition from the Maine Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest, taking home honors in reporting, photography, design, layout, and digital excellence.

The print shop was busy this year as well, picking up several publications to produce, and improving our printing and finishing capabilities. We welcomed some longtime friends into the Lincoln County Publishing Co. family with the purchase of The Copy Shop, formerly of Wiscasset.

We even hosted a successful open house this month, partnering with the Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce and Information Bureau, which shows that you can be productive during the holiday season! If you missed it, we printed a special flyer highlighting the history of the newspaper and short profiles on the staff that brings the news to you each week. We have some copies here at the office, and we will also sprinkle staff profiles into these pages over the coming months.

As we close out Volume 148, we look forward to exciting changes in the coming year, as we plan to continue growing with the community in 2024.

From all of us at The Lincoln County News, we hope you have a happy (and safe) new year. Thank you for all the support.

