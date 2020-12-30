REFLECTIONS AND RESOLUTIONS

This is the final edition of 2020, and we are honestly happy to see this year come to a close.

While every year has its highs and lows, 2020 seems to have been especially fraught with adversity. Beyond the global and national impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, our local community has also faced its share of challenges this year, from business closures to tragic accidents and fires. As it always has, the community pulled together to support those impacted and reminded us all about the importance of kindness and empathy.

This year also included a major milestone for the newspaper, as we celebrated 100 years of ownership by the Roberts family. While the year didn’t include all the festivities we would have liked – we still hope to host an open house once we are able – there are some accomplishments and highlights we wish to share with all of you.

We produced and printed 53 editions of the newspaper this year, which seemed especially difficult this year. In addition to three annual special sections, we introduced a section for the graduating high school seniors, something we hope to bring back in 2021.

Five new editions of Lincoln County Magazine were published with a new staff at the helm.

Local businesspersons and organization leaders were highlighted throughout the year in an ad series as part of our celebration of 100 years of family ownership. Due to the positive response, we plan to continue this series for as long as possible.

We received recognition from the Maine Press Association Better Newspaper Contest, with honors for reporting, photography, ad design, editorial cartoons, and young reader engagement. You can see the results of the latter in this edition’s “GSB Students Investigate” feature.

On the digital side, the complete archive of The Lincoln County News and its predecessor newspapers is now available to subscribers at lcnme.com. As some of our staff will tell you, it’s very easy to spend a few hours digging through our community’s history.

One of our biggest projects of the year, though, was our newspaper improvement project. Through small focus groups with readers, advertisers, and local students, we received valuable feedback and ideas about how the newspaper can best serve Lincoln County. You may have noticed some of the changes already, including the new Arts & Eats pages, the Volunteer Bulletin Board, and the “Characters of the County” column. We welcome your thoughts on these additions, and we look forward to rolling out more improvements and initiatives in 2021.

As far as resolutions go, we will continue to deliver the most comprehensive, in-depth coverage of Lincoln County available anywhere. It is our honor and privilege to report on this community, and we welcome any suggestions for coverage at info@lcnme.com.

All of us at The Lincoln County News wish you a happy (and healthy!) new year.

