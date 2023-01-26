REMEMBER YOUR TRAINING

We would like to commend Sam Richards for his actions on Jan. 3. As detailed in the front-page article, Richards’ quick thinking and cool head saved his father’s life when the latter choked on a piece of steak.

When was the last time you took a CPR course? Do you remember all of the steps? Could you perform it in an emergency?

Hopefully very few of us will ever find ourselves in Sam’s position – or his father’s for that matter – but the tale illustrates the importance of knowing how to properly perform CPR.

In addition to Lori LaPointe at the Wiscasset Community Center, CPR courses are offered through local adult education programs and are available online through redcross.org. Learning the skill may take a few hours, but it’s worth so much more.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

