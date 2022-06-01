REMEMBERING

It sometimes seems like the meaning of Memorial Day is forgotten.

It’s used as a marker for the unofficial kickoff of summer or a reason for massive three-day clearance sales. Some people think of it as a day off of work.

To state the obvious, it’s so much more than that. It’s a day to remember the sacrifices of brave men and women who gave their lives in defense of our country.

Every year, we are proud to cover the services and observances of across the county – the parades, the playing of taps, the folding of the flag – but this remembrance should not be confined to one day. Now more than ever, as we watch brave Ukrainians fight for their country, we must remember those that gave the ultimate sacrifice in hopes of preserving our freedoms.

