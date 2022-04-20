I want to highlight some Lincoln County issues on my radar that I am interested in learning more about from readers’ points of view.

Nominations for town elections have come due and there are some contested races. For example, Westport Island voters will have two choices for both first selectman and road commissioner on its referendum ballot June 14.

Is one candidate a better fit for the office than the other? Let me know who you would vote for and why.

On the state ballot for the June 14 primary are two Democratic candidates for Senate District 13. Cameron Reny, of Round Pond, and David Levesque, of Newcastle. The winner of the nomination will run against Republican candidate Abden Simmons of Waldoboro in the Nov. 8 general election.

Senate District 13 covers all of Lincoln County, except Dresden, as well as the neighboring towns of Washington and Windsor.

Who’s your pick?

I’m curious about the impact of avian flu on local backyard flocks. How are you protecting your birds? I spoke to one farmer who said they have a separate pair of mud boots just for tending the chickens to avoid exposing them to harm.

What measures do you take?

I’ve also heard about flocks that had to be destroyed because the birds got sick.

How is your town spending its American Rescue Plan Act funds? Do you agree?

Do you have broadband internet access? What are your technology needs and how will broadband expansion support you and your family?

How do shellfish harvesting closures affect you?

The new lobstering regulations?

PFAs contamination?

How will you spend your $850 share of the state’s surplus passed in the supplemental budget this week?

And, of course, local impacts of our two-year COVID-19 pandemic?

Your opinion matters. There is a lot going on in the county, the Midcoast region, the state, country, and world that has a direct affect on the lives of the people who live and work here. I want to know how it does.

And one more reminder:

The Lincoln County News welcomes Mother’s Day letters from now until 5 p.m. Monday, May 2 for consideration to be printed on the editorial pages.

A special drawing will be held Tuesday, May 3, for a Mother’s Day prize that will help you treat your mom to her special day in style.

Please include a photo of you and your mother, if you would like, and keep your letters to 500 words or less.

Email to info@lcnme.com.

