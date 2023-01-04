The year of 2023 is less than a week old, meaning many people have already forgone their New Year’s resolutions.

We’re not judging, by the way, as some of our staff members are guilty of this as well.

There’s something about replacing the calendar that makes us feel that anything is possible, as if the changing of the year is the fresh start we need to finally accomplish whatever it is we’ve been putting off for ages.

The truth of the matter is things will only change if you’re willing to work at them. We’re all the same people we were in 2022, 2021, and so on. We need to adjust our mindset in order to accomplish the goals we hope to meet, otherwise we’ll be left disappointed at things staying the same.

It’s for that reason that we at The Lincoln County News have one collective resolution – to continue to improve our efforts to bring our readers coverage of the local issues in our community.

Considering what we accomplished last year, this will be no easy feat.

We produced and printed 52 editions of the newspaper, five editions of Lincoln County Magazine, and five special sections, including the return of the “Letters to Santa” supplement, which grew

exponentially in its second year.

We received recognition from the Maine Press Association Better Newspaper Contest, with honors for reporting, photography, editorial cartoons, young reader engagement, and even a brunch column.

Speaking of the Maine Press Association, we were delighted to see Chris and Paula Roberts inducted into the association’s Hall of Fame for their decades of devotion to the industry.

Our efforts to engage the next generation of readers remained strong, assisting Lincoln Academy with its student newspaper, The Eagle’s Talon, and continuing our long-running program “GSB Students Investigate,” the results of which you can see in this edition.

Those are just a few highlights from this year. There are numerous day-to-day achievements going overlooked that the production of this paper would not be possible without.

There are some exciting things on the horizon for 2023, and we can’t wait to reflect on them with you next year.

From all of us at The Lincoln County News, we hope the new year treats you well, and that you are able to make whatever positive change you set out to accomplish.

