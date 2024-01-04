While we make our New Year’s resolutions to move toward those better versions of ourselves, whether that’s through learning to play an instrument, going to the gym, or simply being braver, we encourage you to remember that self-improvement is important, but the act of resolution itself may be more so.

Making a resolution is an act of human optimism and the movement of the belief that we can be better.

We don’t all succeed in picking up a string instrument on Jan. 1, but the desire to learn, grow, and change is invaluable whether we actually meet the expectations we set.

“What would I like?” or “What do I want to change?” are powerful self-reflective questions that encourage growth just by asking them.

The annual tradition of making resolutions, then, is not necessarily about keeping them: the questions themselves stoke the flames of self-improvement, reminding us all that change, however incremental, is always within reach for the human spirit.

So, while we here at The Lincoln County News wish you the best in your pursuits of better and further, we encourage you not to overlook the growth you’ve already made by wondering what you want from yourself in this life, because self-improvement without self-love can be a recipe for dissatisfaction.

From our family to yours, happy new year. We’re excited to face the challenges and embrace the joys of 2024 with you.

