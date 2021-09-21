RESPITE FROM WORRY

I spent another on-call reporter weekend in Lincoln County Sept. 10-12. Fortunately, it was very quiet on the scanner. That means most Lincoln County Communications Center calls were for ambulance or police-only services.

I offer my heartfelt compassion to all those who needed help. But I am thankful there were no multi-car collisions, home or business wrecking fires, accidents that resulted in serious injury, or in the worst-case breaking news scenario, violence that resulted in reportable harm. Such incidences are especially sad to me because there’s enough suffering without people hurting other people.

Why can’t we all just get along?

In the absence of disasters, I went for a walkabout. Two actually, on Westport Island where I stayed in a funky hippy Airbnb.

Westport Island is home to two Kennebec Estuary Land Trust preserves. Saturday morning I picked my way along the tree-rooted trails of the Bonyun Preserve off Lower West Shore Road. On Sunday, I followed Jeremy’s Ramble at the Carl and Barbara Segerstrom Preserve at Squam Creek, off Upper West Shore Road.

Both trails sparkled in the late summer sun. Certain views across the water took my breath away. How can anyone be unhappy saturated in sunshine and breathing salt air, with the slightest nip of fall whispering through the leaves?

I know the answer, of course. Joylessness can be a gray and determined state of mind. Some days it feels indulgent just to breathe, never mind stop along a wooded path to appreciate a stunning landscape.

There is so much to worry about these days. I am not suggesting that matters of grave importance be ignored. Only that when you find yourself in the doldrums, when no drama presses imminently upon your time, when you find yourself waiting for the next round of bad news, go on a walkabout in Lincoln County.

Midcoast Conservancy, Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust, Boothbay Region Land Trust, as well as Kennebec Estuary Land Trust offer over 37,000 acres of preserved land, and over 200 trails for hiking, mountain biking, and walking.

Each organization maintains a website where you can find more information. Or pick up a copy of Paula Roberts’ “On the Trail in Lincoln County,” a valuable resource to me as I explore all the county has to offer.

These beautiful places are right outside our doors offering a rest for weary hearts and minds whenever we choose to open them.

Carpe diem, as they say.

