RESPONSIBLE SUN-STARING

Lately, flimsy plastic sunglasses have become a hot commodity. Eyes are glued to next week’s forecast, and dramatic phrases like “once in a lifetime” and “path of totality” have worked their way into everyday conversations. It can only mean one thing: An eclipse is coming, and we’re right in its path.

During a solar eclipse, the moon passes overhead at just the right angle to overlap with the sun. From the right viewing locations, this overlap is complete, creating what astronomers call a “total solar eclipse,” when the stars and the sun’s streaming corona can be seen.

From other spots on the ground, the moon only partially blocks out the sun; the effect is less dramatic the farther you are from “totality.”

On April 8, a total solar eclipse will obscure the sun completely over a swath of North America that stretches from central Mexico to Newfoundland. Here in Maine, the path of totality cuts right through the northern half of the state.

In Lincoln County, though we are not quite within the path of totality, the eclipse will still be a dramatic event: the moon will cover, on average, about 97% of the sun here, significantly darkening the sky and making for a memorable opportunity to witness a rare astronomical event.

In ancient times, eclipses caused panic among those on the ground.

“The air was darkened. There was great terror among everyone,” reads one 1666 account by a Croatian monk.

Today, with reassurance from NASA, we can be more confident that an eclipse does not forebode the end of the world — but nonetheless, on Monday, things are sure to be chaotic.

If you plan to travel, be aware that narrow, northern roads will be highly congested, and many lodgings are already at capacity as people from near and far flock to the area for the event.

Also, when viewing the eclipse, be sure to wear proper protective eye gear. Anything less than the right equipment can put your eyesight at long-term risk.

Regular sunglasses aren’t safe for eclipse viewing; instead, look for genuine eclipse viewing glasses, which block out more than 99.99% of the sun’s light.

A list of reputable glasses vendors is available on the website of the American Astronomical Society (eclipse.aas.org).

Happy viewing – and when in doubt, avert your eyes!

