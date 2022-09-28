SCHOOL SPIRIT

For those who might not have been aware of what was happening, the cacophony of sirens and blaring horns in the Twin Villages the evening of Friday, Sept. 23 might have been cause for alarm. Thankfully, the hubbub was not the result of an emergency, but rather the return of Lincoln Academy’s homecoming parade.

Between cancellations due to the pandemic and rainy weather, this was the first homecoming parade to grace Damariscotta and Newcastle since September 2019. To put it into perspective just how long ago that was, the freshmen who participated in that parade are now celebrating their senior year.

With this in mind, it’s easy to wonder whether the parade’s return would have been a triumphant one. After all, most of the student body had not experienced this homecoming tradition. Would it still carry the same energy?

The answer was a resounding yes, and then some.

Decked out in black and white – with occasional red, as a show of support to the lobster industry – students cheered and chanted the entire mile-long walk from Church Street in Damariscotta to Academy Hill. The fact that some of them, namely the boys soccer players, had any voice left to cheer for the field hockey team at its game immediately after the parade is impressive.

Members of the Lincoln Academy community weren’t the only ones in high spirits. From their perches on the sidewalk or at outdoor dining venues, alumni and community members waved and hollered encouragement to students, athletes, and band members.

This unadulterated, demonstrated show of community support after a multi-year stint of social distancing and quarantines was not only heartwarming, but inspiring. It showed us what we have missed during these past few years, even without realizing it.

If you have a spare evening, try to get to a sporting event or performance at any of our local schools. You’ll see what we mean.

