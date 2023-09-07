SEASONAL CHANGE

As evidenced by a few 90-degree day reminders, summer does not officially end for another few weeks. However, with the passing of Labor Day and the restarting of area schools, it does feel as though we’re transitioning from one season into the next.

We write a similar missive annually, but the speed of summer continually picks up year after year. It seems as though just yesterday we welcomed interns into the newsroom, when in reality they are now a few weeks returned to their respective classrooms. (Their bylines do make an appearance in this edition, as they were kind enough to bank some features before they departed.)

Speaking of hard workers, we’d be remiss not to mention the crews of our local restaurants, tourist destinations, and retail shops. Although the summer got off to a slow, rainy start, it seems as though July and August more than made up for it and we hope you get a chance to recharge before summer leaves us for the year.

Most of our yearly visitors have departed – although we’re likely to see a good amount return next month for Pumpkinfest – so let’s take a breath, reemerge from our summer hiding places, and settle back into the rhythm of the community.

