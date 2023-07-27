SHARK TALK

We’ve also heard the rumors about a sighting of a large shark in Lincoln County waters. Unfortunately, we have been unable to confirm the incident.

The tips and phone calls we’ve received from the community have pointed us to individuals who either don’t have concrete details or heard the information secondhand themselves and don’t remember its source.

As far as official channels go, a spokesperson at the Maine Department of Marine Resources told a reporter the department had no information about a local shark sighting.

We figured we might as well cast a wider net and ask the entirety of our readers. If you have any tangible proof of a large shark sighting or attack in Lincoln County, please let us know. Beyond the news value, there’s also a matter of public safety to consider.

Just last summer, there were two significant shark sightings in Lincoln County that garnered headlines, the first of which involved a great white tearing a seal apart near Pemaquid Point on July 7, 2022. The following incident on Aug. 25 was a bit tamer, as a fisherman on a charter boat pulled a sand tiger shark out of the Sheepscot River.

Much like the never-ending line at Red’s Eats, sharks are just part of life in the Midcoast. However, a safety reminder about being aware of your environment never hurts.

The DMR recommends limiting splashing, avoiding the water at dawn or dusk when the light is low, and avoiding murky or low visibility water. They also recommend staying close to the shore, swimming, surfing, or paddling in groups, and avoiding areas where seals and or schools of fish are present.

If you have information you want to share, or better yet, pictures, give us a call at 563-3171 or email info@lcnme.com.

