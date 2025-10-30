SHOP EARLY AND SHOP LOCAL

It is that magical time of year when the Twin Villages and surrounding area are packed in the predawn darkness as shoppers flock to their favorite establishments for great deals. That’s right, the annual Early Bird sale kicks off the giving season Saturday, Nov. 1.

The Early Bird Sale is a great tradition, dating back to the 1980s and is one of the few opportunities to enjoy get big savings at our local businesses. This may be the only sale of the year for some of the participants and is certainly the only large-scale sale in the Twin Villages each year.

It is not just the great deals or door prizes that make this a special occasion. It is also the chance to visit places you may not regularly frequent, stock up on gift certificates, or kick off your Christmas or holiday shopping.

Not only this, but it is also a chance to support our shops and restaurants.

Supporting local is what we are all about. This annual sale brings together several things we hold dear at the paper. It connects local shoppers with local businesses, and creates an exciting atmosphere.

All summer long – and longer, as visitors tend to lengthen their stays – we share the downtown area with tourists and seasonal residents. Many locals like to avoid the extra traffic during these peak months. The timing of this sale almost represents a celebration of the end of that season and a way to help prepare the merchants for the leaner months ahead.

As you prepare for the sale, it may be a good idea to come up with a plan for the must-visit shops as it can take some time to navigate the lines of deal seekers. When planning ahead, be sure to check the flyer in this week’s edition.

Whether you are a regular Early Birder or a first-timer be sure to come out on Saturday and support our business community.

We hope to see you there.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

