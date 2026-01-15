SHOW YOUR SUPPORT

It’s around this time of year we usually write an editorial about the importance of supporting local sports teams. Winter is long and bleak and sometimes there’s no better cure for that than spending the evening in a school gym cheering on the children of your friends and neighbors.

Over the next week and a half, you’ll have two opportunities to do just that while also supporting good causes.

In Newcastle on Wednesday, Jan. 21, the Lincoln Academy/Medomak Valley varsity doubleheader – already well worth the price of admission – will serve as a fundraiser for the LA Student Sunshine Fund, a confidential, school-managed resource that provides assistance to students.

Less than a week later, the cross-county teams will face off again in Waldoboro on Tuesday, Jan. 27 for Medomak’s ninth annual Paws for the Cause game, at which the home team will attempt to “pink out” the gym while raising funds for local breast cancer care programs.

While we’re sticking to our practice of not endorsing one side over the other – we have LA faithfuls and Medomak diehards working in our building – we will encourage you to go to both of these games.

The LA Student Sunshine Fund provides students with food and grocery gift cards, warm clothing, reduced AP exam fees, and emergency assistance, such as home heating support through The Community Energy Fund of Lincoln County and Community Housing Improvement Project Inc. As we creep further into the winter doldrums, there are few things quite as immediately important as staying warm in your home. Any program that can help ensure this, especially when there are children involved, has our support.

The Paws for the Cause games are more than just a reason for the Panthers to break out their snazzy pink uniforms. It’s surprisingly emotional to see the wall of Pink Paws honoring those who have gone through treatment or are currently battling breast cancer. Over the past eight years these games have raised $62,000 for Maine breast cancer charities, a remarkable amount of money to fight against something that has touched so many of our lives.

While there are many headline-grabbing events happening at the state, federal, and international levels drawing our attention, these games are a way for you to support local causes that are making a difference in the lives of your neighbors. It’s also worth paying attention to.

More information about the fundraisers can be found on the Facebook pages for Lincoln Academy Boosters and Medomak Valley All Sports Boosters, respectively.

Tip-off for the first games of both nights are at 5 p.m. with the girls leading off the LA doubleheader and the boys taking the floor first at Medomak. Speaking from experience, we’d recommend getting to the gym early, as the seats fill up fast.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

