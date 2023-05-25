SIGNS OF LIFE

The leaves have appeared on trees again and flowers have started to bloom again almost overnight. Looking around now, it feels almost as if we were not living in a wintry landscape just a few weeks ago.

Many of us are eager for summer and the exciting events unfolding in the pages of this week’s edition. But without the hard and cold winter, we would not receive the gifts of our flowering lilacs and fresh green grass.

The same can be said about our freedoms, which were earned and paid for through selfless dedication and sacrifice of fallen heroes. What many take for granted in their lives was paid for by those who answered the call and did not make it home.

While it’s easy to see Memorial Day as the unofficial start of summer, a three-day weekend, or the time of year when we welcome back our neighbors from away, it is important to also honor and mourn who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Our pages this week include a number of Memorial Day remembrances from Wiscasset to Waldoboro and many points in between. Our editorial team will be in attendance at most, and coverage will appear in next week’s edition. We hope to see you there as well.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

