SMOOTH SAILING

The measure of a good mariner is in how they navigate difficult seas. South Bristol, a town that, in the past year, elected a new select board, experienced a complete turnover of its town office staff, and confronted the fleeting possibility of closing South Bristol School, has shown its considerable dexterity.

At the helm are the relatively new select board members Bruce Farrin Jr., Adam Rice, and Robert Clifford. While new to their positions, they are proving their foresight, evidenced by the new town website, the appointment of three new municipal employees, and the installation of a camera system at the town office.

The new board has been filling big, consistent shoes; the previous board’s members, including Ken Lincoln and Chester Rice, served South Bristol for decades.

The new board is emblematic of the resilient qualities the town has always had in its maritime community.

This resilience was on display at the Dec. 5 school committee meeting during which members of the community spoke about their desire to see South Bristol School remain open in light of a suggestion that the building could close.

While we appreciate the AOS 93 administration’s due diligence in presenting an array of possible paths forward, comments from residents reflected their pride in the community and their unwavering desire to keep the school open, which it will remain.

This isn’t to say there won’t be rough seas ahead — annual town meeting is in March and there’s plenty of work ahead. However, these last few weeks have demonstrated the abilities of both residents and municipal officers to navigate adversity while keeping the town’s interests in their charts.

