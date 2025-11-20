SO LONG, DEAR FRIEND

It’s understandable if the closing of Sproul’s Furniture feels like a gut punch. For those of us who pass by the landmark Newcastle business regularly, in many ways it feels like losing an old friend.

Over the years many beloved local businesses have come and gone, all replaced by other businesses that flourished and or withered in their own time. That’s the nature of things.

Opened when the Great Depression was current news, Sproul’s exits in the age of the internet. John Sproul built his business the old-fashioned way: face to face, one sale at a time, one customer at a time. We believe that’s an old-fashioned way that will always work.

Sproul’s loyal longtime customers could have gone anywhere for their furniture needs, but they didn’t. They stayed for the same reason customers support businesses like Louis Doe’s Home Center, Damariscotta Hardware, and Renys year in and year out. Yes, it’s transactional, but there is a connection there. That matters. That will always matter.

Today, consumers can order their heart’s desire on a smart phone, but convenience never trumps care.

Sproul’s is one of The Lincoln County News longest running active advertisers, and, as one small business to another, we can’t thank them enough for their support over the years.

Sometimes a business closing is an economic tragedy; a proprietor’s dreams crushed by the marketplace. Other times it’s a business decision; a taking stock and making the best choice for all involved. This feels more like that. While we are sorry to see Sproul’s Furniture go, we are glad they were “by the bridge” for 87 years.

Though the business is preparing to close, Sproul’s will live on for generations in the homes of countless Lincoln County families. The tables we have dinner at, the lamps we treasure, and the sofas we look forward to collapsing on after a long day at work will be reminders of an old friend for years to come.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

