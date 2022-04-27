SPRING CHANGE IS HERE

Spring is always a time of great change. This year, more than most, we probably all need it. The weather turns “nice,” allowing us inhabitants of Maine to venture outdoors, whether to hike, work the garden or just enjoy the sunshine.

At our household, we enjoy the return of different song birds, the nightly barred owl calls that fill the woods around our house and the buds appearing on the trees.

There are many changes happening around the county, as well.

Jefferson Fire & Rescue has elected a new fire chief to step in for Chief Wally Morris as he retires. Chief Morris led the volunteer service as fire chief for 10 years. Alan Johnston was selected by the members of Jefferson Fire & Rescue to take his place (See Page 1)

Damariscotta looks to have a new town manager start this spring, as well, with Andrew Door coming from Vinalhaven. Cheryl Pinkham will fill the gap left with the retirement of Matt Lutkus. There will also be a write-in slot for one selectmen position for the town.

The town of Newcastle and the Newcastle Fire Company have come up with a draft ordinance to formalize the relationship between the two entities, which will end up in the hands of voters.

Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services is under new leadership with the appointment of Chief Derek Booker, who steps in to replace longtime Director Richard Lash.

Alna voted to change ambulance services from Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service to Wiscasset Ambulance Service.

These are just some snippets of changes that were reported on this month. Reporting on the news and happenings in Lincoln County is a challenge, and the small group of dedicated staff makes it happen each week. This has happened even as change swept through the newsroom and the company, as well.

We have welcomed in new full-time reporter Alec Welsh and returning senior reporter Evan Houk. Since January, we have also welcomed in part-time reporters Anna Drzewiecki and Jason Pafundi.

Jackie Rudy joined the team as well, as our marketing coordinator, and is also working in ad design.

Broadband services are being discussed in nearly every town, which will change access to digital information and make it available far and wide. There are too many different models that municipalities are using to discuss here, but the county will continue to make huge changes with how community members access the internet.

There are several businesses which have or will change ownership as we head into our busy summer season. Scully’s Sea Products and Main Street Grocery were recently reported on, with the later also changing food distributors.

Several other seasonal businesses are looking for changes or help to open up. It seems that every business is looking for employees, either to grow, maintain operations or reduce staff fatigue.

But one of the changes I am most looking forward to this year is the return of the Damariscotta-Newcastle Memorial Day parade. It will be a welcome return of gathering to remember those who gave their lives to protect our freedoms. This return provides hope that the pandemic is withdrawing and this spring will mark the change to getting things back to normal.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

