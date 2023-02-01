The collaborators behind the new warming center at The Second Congregational Church in Newcastle could not have picked a better time to kick off their initiative.

While the Midcoast has seen its fair share of snowfall this winter, this weekend will mark the first true cold snap of the season, as temperatures are predicted to drop to the single digits and below. Coupled with an anticipated wind chill factor of 40 below zero, even those of us who brag about not needing a jacket in the winter will be reaching for our heavy coats.

Back in October, we spoke to Todd Maurer, one of the founders of The Community Energy Fund of Lincoln County, about the organization’s concerns about how far funds would reach this year. If this weekend is a harbinger of things to come, these fears are not unfounded. Even those of us who went into the winter thinking we would make it through fine as we always have are now eyeing our energy bills with increasingly widening eyes.

So what can we do?

In the short term, the answer is be safe and be smart. As our friends at Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency remind us, layer up if you plan to go outside, even if it’s just to run to the car or the mailbox. If you haven’t already, now would be a great time to replace the camp chairs and beach tent you’ve been hauling in the trunk for the past six months with blankets other items to keep warm in case of emergency.

If you need heating assistance, ask for it now, not when you have already run out of fuel. Make sure heating appliances are being used correctly and have adequate ventilation. The last thing anyone wants or needs in the winter is an accidental fire.

Most importantly, if you or someone you know needs help over the weekend, do not be afraid to ask for it. This is not a situation to toughen out if you lose power or run out of propane. Dial 2-1-1 to find the warming center closest to you and get there sooner rather than later.

Long term, the best thing we can do is find ways to help one another, which is exactly what the Nobleboro Democratic and Republican committees have teamed up to do. On Saturday, Feb. 11, the committees will jointly host a fundraising luncheon at the Nobleboro Baptist Church to raise money for residents in need of fuel assistance. The Community Energy Fund of Lincoln County has agreed to distribute all funds raised by the event directly back to Nobleboro residents.

We absolutely applaud the effort, which is more bipartisan than anything the federal government has accomplished in decades. The setting aside of personal politics for the betterment of the community is something we all should aim for. Just think how amazing it would be to see the committees’ county counterparts pick up the baton for a more wide-reaching fundraiser!

As we’ve said before, if you have any extra funds, please consider making a donation. With the entirety of funds spent locally, all donations – big or small – can make a difference in the life of your friends and neighbors. For more information on how to donate, go to communityenergyfund.com.

Bundle up and be safe!

