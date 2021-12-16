SUPPORT LOCAL (STUDENTS)

This year, I have the distinct honor of providing color commentary for Medomak Valley varsity home games alongside Larry Sidelinger for Lincoln County Television. After filling in for a few games last season, Larry asked me to stick around for a few reasons: I like basketball, I like to talk, and, most important to him, I know how to keep scorebook.

One of the most exciting things for me has been the safe return of spectators to the gym. After a year in which you could hear every squeak of sneakers on the court and fully comprehend a coach’s sideline instructions, it’s nice to have the chorus of cheers in the background again.

I have to assume the return of fans in the stands is nice for the athletes as well. The fans are there to support them, and in the first two games of the season, I haven’t heard a single shout of criticism directed at a player.

I’ve been thinking about the community’s support for our local students a lot lately, mostly due to working with Lincoln Academy students on their school newspaper. Riley Stevenson, a 2021 Lincoln Academy graduate and recent subject of “Characters of the County,” referenced it in our interview when she spoke about wanting to support the community that showed up for her throughout her high school years.

When parents, friends, and community members show up to support them, students notice.

This support doesn’t only mean attending games or watching a livestream. With the COVID-19 pandemic in its third year, fundraisers and booster clubs have likely seen a decrease in revenue. These are funds that support student athletics, arts, and other extracurriculars, vital resources in a time when students’ social lives have been severely impacted by an ongoing pandemic.

We’ve heard it said time and time again: By spending money locally, we’re investing in our community. This year, consider extending that further and supporting school fundraisers and booster clubs.

