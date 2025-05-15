TAKE IT SLOW

It’s no secret many of us look forward to this time of year, viewing the fresh air and plentiful sunshine as a reward for shoveling snow and avoiding ice patches on sidewalks. Along with the shift in weather, there comes the annual uptick in visitors to the Pine Tree State.

With new and returning visitors comes an increase in traffic in our beloved Lincoln County towns.

Unfortunately, out-of-state drivers unfamiliar with our roads and randomized closures and delays due to construction work typically result in more motor-vehicle crashes and breakdowns. Plus, longer commute times and lack of parking spaces near our favorite shops bring out the worst in some of us.

Accompanying the seasonal increase in traffic is a corresponding increase in incidents of reckless and distracted driving.

Now, this isn’t to say human error is the only cause of motor-vehicle crashes. In fact, this week’s Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office report includes a few animal-related incidents. Can we really blame deer or a cow, though, when they are simply wandering around the area they call home?

No matter the circumstance, it’s time to get out and enjoy the fresh air, spend time with loved ones, and take it easy. Drive smart, because we want you to get to your next destination is safely.

Slow and steady wins the race. We’ve all got places to go and people to see. Be safe out there and enjoy the sunshine.

