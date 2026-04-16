THANK A VOLUNTEER TODAY

Volunteers make this community more vibrant. People from more populous areas may be impressed to see the comparatively large number of folks involved locally. Volunteers and the organizations that they help strengthen the feeling of making this area feel like home and fosters a sense of community.

Volunteers’ efforts coupled with the area’s natural beauty make Lincoln County a great place to live, attracting people to visit and move here.

Next week, April 19-25 is National Volunteer Week. It’s as good a time as any to remember and appreciate the people who really make things go, often working behind the scenes to do so. Volunteers are unsung heroes who give of themselves just because they want to make a difference in the region.

The pumpkinboat pilots of the Damariscotta Pumpkinfest Regatta might attract international attention, but Pumpkinfest organizers know the event does not happen without dozens and dozens of volunteers collectively donating too hours to track.

The same is true for Community Housing Improvement Project’s annual Community Cares Day in September, Olde Bristol Days in August, Waldoboro Day in June, and the Elmer Tarr Bristol Roadside Cleanup next Saturday, April 25.

Many towns are protected by volunteer firefighters and first responders. Town governments are run by select boards and committees that receive little in the way of compensation for their efforts. Most local nonprofits are comprised of uncompensated boards of individuals that are trying to have a positive impact on Lincoln County. Civil groups such as the Grange, Masons, Rotary, Lions, and the American Legion are all comprised of volunteers working to help their neighbors. The list goes on and on.

Everywhere you look, things happen because people get involved. The secret sauce of volunteering is getting involved is fun. Volunteering for something is a great way to meet people who like the same thing.

To all those volunteering to help this community, we appreciate you. Hopefully, National Volunteer Week inspires more to pick up the torch and get involved.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

