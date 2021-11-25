THANKFUL FOR A NEW HOME

I was certainly not expecting to move to Maine when I first started searching for the next step in my journalism career a couple months ago. But a chance trip to Acadia National Park with my sister sealed the deal. As we drove down the pine-crested coast, I decided to look for opportunities in newsrooms in eastern Maine.

I’ve only been in Lincoln County for a week, adjusting to a new job, apartment, and community. But what I’ve discovered is a place made up of genuinely kind people who have gone out of their way to make me feel welcome and offer help. Each day brings a new encounter that leads to a new friendship or resource.

And so, I’m grateful that of all the places to land, I landed here.

Here, where bookshop owner Gary Lawless introduced me to Vivian Mikhail when she wandered into his bookshop one morning and told me about a farm in Nobleboro where I could start horseback riding again. Where soon-to-be roommates invited me to their Friendsgiving. Where Waldoboro town planner Max Johnstone kindly took me on a tour of the area and pointed out projects he was working on. Where the Nobleboro Fire Department invited me to a potluck dinner to answer questions I had about emergency response in the county.

As a reporter I’ve lived a few different places, but Lincoln County is already starting to feel like a new home because of people like coach Virginia Shaw, who let me sit in on an Interscholastic Equestrian Association practice to get to know Stonewall Stables, or coworkers who are quick to answer any questions I have.

I’m grateful there are still communities like this one, where people care about each other and help those who need it. A community with character and local businesses, despite the increasing same-ness of towns in America with chain stores and restaurants. A county with open space, forests and shorelines under conservation, and people who want to keep it that way – I’m grateful to you.

Happy Thanksgiving!

