THANKSGIVING IN 2020

Our hearts go out to the hundreds of thousands of people suffering from COVID-19 across the world today, and more specifically to the family and friends of the 50-something man — we do not know who he was yet — who has become the second Lincoln County resident to die from COVID-19.

It must be even more painful to suffer such a loss when a vaccine — and our deliverance from the pandemic — appears within reach.

We do not want to diminish anyone’s suffering. But this week is a week to count our blessings, to consider what we have to be thankful for.

We should all take time to do so this week. I’ll start.

I am thankful for the health of my family, especially those vulnerable to the virus because of age or health conditions.

I am thankful for the health of my co-workers — thankful that we have continued to work together safely for more than eight months.

I am thankful to have a job when many have lost theirs. I am also thankful that if my wife and I lose our jobs and cannot immediately find new ones, our family will not become homeless or hungry because we have extended family we can lean on, we live in a community where people help their neighbors, and we live in a country and state with a social safety net to help those who fall on hard times through no fault of their own.

I am thankful that, in a year when we have been told the world is ending every five minutes for the last eight months, we are all about to sit down to a feast — even if for a few of us the feast comes from the food pantry. The end times sure didn’t live up to expectations!

We are experiencing a turbulent year, yes. But we still have much to appreciate.

This Thanksgiving, we will focus on what we have rather than what we are missing.

