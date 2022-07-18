The Life and Times of Danny Cheney: Part Two July 18, 2022 at 4:31 pm Pete HopeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesThe Life and Times of Danny Cheney: Part OneThelander Meet-and-Greet at Brady’sPERSERVING TRADITIONSFrom the Legislature: Tackling Tax, Wage, and Environmental PoliciesPioneering Role of New Harbor in Early 17th-Century Bristol Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!