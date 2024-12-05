THE MOST WONDERFUL TIME OF THE YEAR

Despite the holiday lights, winter in Maine can truly be a depressing time of year. Between the biting chill in the wind and the darkness that falls around 4 p.m., it’s natural to want to bunker down and wait out the season.

Thankfully, the cure for the winter blues has arrived – it’s basketball season.

While we do have appreciation for all high school extracurriculars, as well as the student athletes and/or scholars participating in any of the pursuits, there’s something magical about basketball.

Maybe it’s because no matter what happens in the other 31 minutes and 50 seconds, the final 10 seconds can decide the fate of the game.

Maybe it’s because on any given night, a player can come off the bench and have a banner night, surprising not only their opponent but also themselves.

Or maybe it’s because basketball is played in the winter, and the game provides the community an excuse to get out of the house, enjoy concession stand treats, and cheer on the hometown team.

Whatever the case may be, we recommend getting out to a game or two over the next few months, and supporting your local schools and their students. There’s a lot of incredible talent at local high schools this year, and we’re hoping to see at least a few of the teams make a run in the playoffs in February.

In the event you need a preview of what’s to come in the season ahead, listen to the two-part basketball season preview on our podcast “Beyond the Broadsheet,” which is available wherever you get your podcasts.

