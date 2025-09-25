THE VALUE OF VOLUNTEERING

As I’ve settled in to Lincoln County, one of the things I’ve continuously noticed is how volunteerism keeps this community going.

People gather in Whitefield to paint the interior of the town’s fire station, clear the way for new hiking trails, give rides to doctor appointments or the grocery store, and more. These kinds of selfless acts seem interwoven into the cultural quilt of Lincoln County.

Coming from places like Texas and California, I have never seen so many people give their time and energy so willingly. It’s been refreshing to see the passion and care that flows through the county’s many volunteer organizations, and it’s clear how many bonds are created through this form of giving.

After being inspired by so many instances of volunteering, I pitched the idea for a volunteering series because I want to highlight the ways that Lincoln County residents go out of their way to contribute to the area.

For my first piece, I zeroed in on Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust and the many, many different ways that their volunteers enrich the area. I got to go out on a trail and cut down a tree or two and I paddled out to Muddy Pond’s deepest point to see what goes into monitoring the county’s waterways.

During my brief stint as a Coastal Rivers volunteer, my effort was exceedingly rewarded by camaraderie with the people I spent my time with. From chatting on the trails to moments of laughter on the water, I got to understand the many benefits that come from volunteering at Coastal Rivers.

Every month, I’ll be highlighting a different volunteer effort in the county. I’ll be speaking with organizers and volunteers, but I’ll also be rolling up my sleeves to understand firsthand what goes into these organizations.

As someone from far, far away, I’m taking this as an opportunity to document the good will of many residents while also getting more immersed in the local community. I’ve been thankful to interact with so many people across the county in just three months, and I’m looking forward to meeting even more county residents as I continue this series.

If you happen to see me at a volunteer shift, don’t hesitate to say hi or talk to me about your personal history with volunteering. And if there’s an organization you want me to highlight, feel free to reach out at ajuell@lcnme.com.

