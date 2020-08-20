TO INFORM, NOT TO GLOAT

Business closures: We have reported on several business closures since the beginning of the pandemic, most due to COVID-19 and related restrictions. Sadly, we already know of more to come.

Some business owners have graciously shared their experiences, reflected on their contributions to the community, and spoken frankly about the factors that forced them into these hard decisions.

Others have ignored or criticized reporters for asking about closures.

If you should happen to find yourself in this position, first of all, we are sorry. We are a local business too and we want other local businesses to succeed.

Next, know we are not reporting on your business closing to gloat, or to make you or your business out as a failure.

We report these stories to examine the impact of COVID-19, as well as other economic factors.

(If we have learned anything from our coverage of local businesses during the pandemic, it’s not to assume anything. Yes, we have many businesses in dire straits. We have also found surprising success stories, like those in the furniture and real estate businesses. And we have found that not all business challenges have come from the virus. For example, even with the recent spike in unemployment, we continue to hear about businesses struggling to hire adequate staff — a sign of a workforce problem that was here before the pandemic and is not going to go away when we have a vaccine.)

The experiences of businesses like yours will inform public policy. They may also inform consumers’ choices — maybe they opt to support a local business next time they have to choose between local and online, or local and big box.

If your business closes without explanation, no one learns anything. See the article on Country Kitchen on the Waldoboro page.

We will report business closures whether you talk to us or not. It is news. It affects the community. Our readers want to know about it.

Finally, these articles give you an opportunity for positive recognition. Businesses, most of them, provide important services to the community, not to mention investment, jobs, tax revenue.

Tell us the good things about your time in business here and allow the community, your customers, to share in both your past successes and current challenges.

Letters report: We received 25 letters this week and are publishing 21.

Of the 21, eight are generally Democratic or progressive, five are generally Republican or conservative, and eight are nonpartisan or other.

Of the four we did not print, three were generally Republican or conservative, one other.

These letters did not meet the guidelines printed on this page every week, which have nothing to do with party and everything to do with a desire to facilitate civil discourse and avoid participating in the spread of misinformation.

We initially objected to two Democratic letters as well, but the writers made revisions and submitted acceptable versions. The Republican writers we contacted did not submit revisions.

We want diverse views on this page. The rules we have set up are not complex or hard to meet.

We appreciate all those who understand why we have established these rules in a time of bitter divide in our country and a time of rampant misinformation.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

