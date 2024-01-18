TOGETHER, WE RISE

In the wake of the devastation of last week’s storms, we are reminded of what carries the torch of Mainers indomitable spirit. It’s not the longstanding fish houses, childhood homes, and working waterfront docks now lost to the tides. It’s us, the people, who carry the histories and stories of this coastline with us every day in living memory.

While these structures were rich with familial and Maine history, we are what brings those memories and histories to life, so while these buildings may have fallen, we still remain and we will keep those memories alive.

While the coast of Maine repairs, heals, we will rise to meet the new challenges ahead because that’s what we as Mainers and residents of Lincoln County have always done, and we’ll do it together.

In the weeks, months, and years to come, let our work in rebuilding reaffirm the resilience of our spirit. Let our work itself become a monument generations from now will visit to be reminded of how this community came together, and in that togetherness, how we persisted.

At the writing of this editorial, we have received no news of any fatalities related to the storms or even significant injury, and for that we are grateful.

Our heartfelt thanks to the community members who have lent a hand to their neighbors, who helped clean debris, who offered kind words, and are getting ready for the work ahead.

We also want to extend our gratitude to the emergency services, utility and services workers, and volunteers who worked to keep us safe.

Finally, while we do our best to cover events in their entirety, it’s impossible for us to be everywhere all at once — to get the full picture of what the community went through with the storm, we invite you to add to our community storyboard by sending your own photos to info@lcnme.com.

