During this time of year, there is nothing quite like a holiday tradition.

Whether it’s unwrapping a single gift – which somehow always ends up being pajamas – before bed on Christmas Eve or watching the ball drop in Times Square to mark the new year, there is an innate comfort in the rituals.

Here at The Lincoln County News, we have a few of our own traditions, which is to be expected of a newspaper that’s been in the same family for over a century.

For the past 35 years, a Christmas message from a local clergyperson has appeared on the front page of the edition published right before Dec. 25. This year, Marilee Harris, pastor of the Damariscotta Baptist Church, took up the mantle.

Publisher Emeritus Chris Roberts makes a batch of his world-famous peanut brittle for the staff every winter. While everyone likely knows someone who they claim makes the best peanut brittle in the world, we’re firm in our belief that Chris’ brittle is superior. If you don’t believe us, try to bid on some at the next Lincoln Academy Boosters auction.

Not all traditions need to span decades to have importance, however. This is the third year we’ve printed a “Letters to Santa” supplement, filled to the brim with incredibly heartfelt and occasionally humorous entries. Our thanks go out to the advertisers who help to make the supplement possible.

We actually started a new tradition just last year, when we decided to move the employee Christmas party to mid-January. It turns out it’s a lot easier to celebrate with coworkers when you’re not stressed about filling two newspapers coming out during the holidays.

However you choose to mark the season, we hope you and yours have a safe and wonderful holiday season.

