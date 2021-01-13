A lot of folks mock the idea of unity these days.

But we as a county and a country have an opportunity to work toward unity.

We have a president-elect calling for unity. We should listen.

Unity does not mean we have to support everything the new president wants to do. But one way to promote unity would be to focus on policy rather than personality, to move from attacks to debate.

Supporters of the president-elect are angry about the attack on the Capitol last week by supporters of the president who want to overturn the results of the election.

They are right to be angry about an attack on our country and our democracy, but our neighbors who support the president are no more responsible for the attack than our neighbors who protest racial injustice are responsible for riots in Minneapolis or anywhere else.

We all need to think before we speak (or write) and we all need to try harder to understand each other. We need to think about the qualities we value in people we disagree with before we condemn them for their beliefs.

A new president and a new year provide us a new opportunity to do better. Let’s seize it.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

