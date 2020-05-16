UNSCHEDULED VACATION

The Lincoln County News congratulates college seniors on their graduation.

2020 college graduates enter an uncertain labor market. In a matter of two months, the U.S. has gone from virtually full employment to nearly 15% unemployment – and analysts say we could reach 25% before the pandemic ends.

As job prospects vanish, many graduates will find themselves back home for the summer instead of beginning careers in other places.

We hope these graduates will use this time to give Lincoln County a second look.

Volunteer with one of the many initiatives underway to help people in need. Engage with your community.

Think about what you could do to make your hometown a better place – or what you could do to give back.

Lincoln County needs more young people to stay here – to fill jobs, start new businesses, serve the community.

While you’re here, get involved and keep an open mind.

Maybe what you find during an unscheduled summer back home will surprise you.

