Three weeks ago, we asked for your input regarding our letters to the editor policy. We thank those who took the time to write or call in.

Based on your feedback, we have made some minor changes to the policy, which you can read in full below.

The updated policy more clearly spells out that letters about national or state issues that do not contain a link to Lincoln County will only run if space allows. It also clarifies the letter’s title, author’s name and town of residence, and standard greeting – “To the editor:” – does not count toward the 500-word limit.

Speaking of, both the word count and the monthly two-letter limit received positive feedback, with one respondent writing “most people are going to stop bothering to read before that.”

In efforts to make it easier for a regular reader of the editorial page to follow correspondence between writers, responses to previous letters should include title and date of edition the letter appeared in. Generally, we will not publish the author’s name, unless they are a public figure and wrote the original letter in that capacity, so please refrain from using it.

Finally, for submission purposes, we ask letter writers to provide their full name and town of residence for publication. If the letter is being written on behalf of an organization, committee, or other entity, it is appropriate to include.

The Lincoln County News provides no guarantee a letter will run or appear in a particular edition.

Letters to the editor policy

The Lincoln County News welcomes and encourages civil and respectful dialogue about current events through letters to the editor.

Priority will be given to letters that consider local issues or concerns. Letters that express national and state issues should provide a link or impact to Lincoln County. Those without a link or impact stated will only run if there is room in that week’s edition.

Limit letters to 500 words or less. Greeting, title, and signoff do not count toward word count.

Writers are limited to no more than two letters a month.

General letters of thanks are acceptable. For letters of thanks for individuals or entities, please contact the advertising department.

Letters will be edited for grammar, punctuation, and clarity.

Responses to letters that previously appeared on the editorial page are encouraged, and should contain the letter’s title and the date of the edition it appeared in. Responses should avoid using the author’s name and be crafted in a civil manner.

The Lincoln County News will not publish letters that contain hate speech, personal attacks, or name calling; promotions or sales; letters that are not directed to the editor; or information that could cause harm.

The Lincoln County News reserves the right to not publish letters for any reason.

All submissions must include the writer’s full name and town of residence, as well as their title, if writing on behalf of a group, business, or other entity. Writers should provide a phone number for the editor to follow up, if needed.

