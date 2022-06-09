VOTE LOCAL

Please vote in local elections.

We write some variation of this editorial at least twice a year as municipalities prepare for annual town meetings and referendums. While this may seem repetitive, the reasons behind it are too important to ignore.

Local officials are the people making decisions about the school budget and awarding contracts for work the town needs done. They’re the people deciding how to spend your tax dollars and what ordinances to put before residents for approval.

They’re also your neighbors. They’re the people who shop at local businesses, go watch their kids at sporting events, and hopefully read this newspaper.

We’ve received a crush of letters to the editor these past few weeks leading up to the election, and we are pleased that, for the most part, they’ve remained civil. Rather than loudly declaring why people shouldn’t vote for a certain candidate, writers are instead extolling the qualities the candidate they’re supporting has that earned their vote.

We hope to see this practice continue in the lead up to the general election in November.

As you approach the ballot box next Tuesday, remember that no matter who gets elected, we all have to find a way to live in this community together. We recommend voting for candidates who understand this sentiment.

