WELCOME ALL AROUND

The Lincoln County News is pleased to welcome reporter Evan Houk back to the Damariscotta-Newcastle beat this week. Bisi Cameron Yee also returns to cover Nobleboro, and community and arts features after her professional development sabbatical that began in January.

We also welcome Alec Welsh to the newsroom. Alec will cover Waldoboro, Jefferson, and Somerville. He drove all the way from Colorado to become part of our team.

I have learned so many of our reporters over the years came from great distances to work for the paper – like a small flock from far away yet perfectly at home in Lincoln County.

Evan, Bisi, and Alec join Anna Drzewiecki, Jason Pafundi, Charlotte Boynton, and Paula Roberts to round out our reporting staff.

It’s a deeper bench than ever before because like so many other businesses, The Lincoln County News is committed to promoting work-life balance. We want reporters to both cover the community’s news and be part of the community, too.

April is National Poetry Month, and I want to thank all the poets who sent me their verses after my “ars poetica” editorial a few weeks ago. How many newspaper editors can say they are overwhelmed by poetry? It’s a nice problem to have.

Thank you to all who sent me poems, dropped off whole volumes of their poetry, or called just to chat.

I look forward to having a Poet’s Corner to run every week – and possibly for many years to come.

