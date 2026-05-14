Not only are we breaking the latest news and community happenings this week, but we would like to welcome the newest member of our editorial team.

Christine Simmonds joined The Lincoln County News on Monday, May 11. She most recently served as the managing editor of Midcoast Villager for almost two years.

Christine helped facilitate the launch of the Midcoast Villager from the merger of four Knox County and Waldo County newspapers under direction of publisher Will Bleakly. Before the combination of papers, Christine was the managing editor of The Courier-Gazette from October 2019 to September 2024.

While serving in this role, Christine was also a staff writer for Maine Women Magazine and Maine Senior Magazine from 2020-2021.

Living in the Midcoast almost since birth, Christine currently resides in Thomaston. She received a degree in secondary education English from the University of Maine at Farmington and started her professional life as a teacher.

Even though she is coming from a neighboring community, Lincoln County is not new to Christine. She is familiar with the Waldoboro area from her time working at Midcoast Villager and The Courier-Gazette.

As associate editor, Christine said she is excited to cover local news and assist the LCN with an upcoming website transition. Stay tuned for more on this in the near future.

In her free time, she plays the drums for two bands and likes to spend time with her cats, Mogwai and Pumpkin.

Everyone here at the LCN is excited to welcome Christine to our team and look forward to what her Midcoast knowledge can bring to this paper, our readers, and this community.

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