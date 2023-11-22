WE’RE GLAD YOU’RE HERE

As November continues its march towards December, Lincoln County, and the rest of the nation, finds itself preparing the table for Thanksgiving.

While the familial event is steeped in a complicated, American history, the holiday’s modern celebrations have transcended its colonial origins and emerged as a reminder to slow down: there are few joys greater than sitting down to a warm meal with people you love.

The holiday, at its core, is a celebration of the blessings of the preceding year, but gratitude comes a little more naturally with a full belly.

It’s a day with as much intention, but less pressure, as its December holiday relatives, because one of gratitude’s best qualities is its clarity.

For instance, if you say “happy Thanksgiving” with enough gratitude others will understand what’s really meant, which is “I’m glad you’re here.”

So, as we pause in our hectic lives to gather around our Thanksgiving tables, however large or small, with family and friends, we here at The Lincoln County News hope you can take a moment to embrace the simplicity and depth of the holiday with us.

From our family to yours, we wish you a happy Thanksgiving.

