WHAT A SEASON

As you can likely tell by the copious amounts of coverage in this edition, this was probably Paula Roberts’ busiest week of the year, as most winter sports seasons crossed the finish line.

From team triumphs, like the Medomak Valley cheerleaders rallying from a fall at KVACs to successfully defend their regional title the following weekend, to standout individual achievements, like Tucker Stiles’ clutch free throws in Lincoln Academy’s quarterfinal win, there was a lot to be proud of. We even saw a team break a multi-year winless streak when the Wiscasset varsity basketball boys brought their seniors a win in their final home game.

The overarching theme of the season, however, was one of community support.

Driving from one end of the county to the other on any given week, one could see countless businesses declaring encouragement for local teams. On the way to Portland for the state tournament games, signs lined the roadside with athlete photos and numbers. Parents and volunteers decorated buses and prepared goodie bags for athletes.

This, of course, speaks nothing to the atmosphere of the Medomak gym when the Lincoln Academy boys came to town, which was so electric that halfway across the county a group of fans stayed after the girls game at LA to watch the broadcast in the school’s lobby.

We’ve said it before, but students notice when we show up for them. With exception to maybe golf, most sports can always be improved by the presence of supportive fans.

Ten years from now, a student athlete will likely not remember the layup they missed in the second half of a quarterfinal game, but there’s a good chance they’ll think of the local business owner running down the sidelines to hype up the crowd.

There are still some chances to see athletes in action this year. Swimmers are just wrapping their season, unified teams are just kicking off, and the spring season is right around the corner.

And if sports isn’t your thing, don’t worry. Our local schools have incredible performing arts and academic clubs equally worthy of support.

Let’s keep showing up for our students. They deserve it.

