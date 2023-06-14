WHAT POLITICS IS ALL ABOUT

We would like to congratulate both House District 45 candidates for running good, clean campaigns.

To the best of our knowledge, neither candidate was slinging mud or taking cheap shots at their opponent to win points or sending out misleading mailers that presented a skewed look at recent hot-topic issues. (The latter cannot be said about other races in the county, unfortunately.)

Both candidates came into the special election with experience in the Legislature as well as their municipalities, where they currently serve on their respective select boards. Conversations with both candidates are not filled with party talking points, but rather the concerns at the forefront of the minds of those they represent locally.

These candidates know, love, and have represented their communities well, and we think the people of House District 45 would have been well-represented with either candidate taking the seat.

We are sick of the apathy toward the current political binary dominating the nation, so this race was a breath of fresh air. We hope this is not just an exception, and that future elections reflect this precedent. After all, elected officials shouldn’t serve one portion of the population, they should serve all.

