WHAT WOULD YOU DO?

For those not in the know, it takes a little more than 365 days to complete an orbit around the sun. To be precise, it takes about 365.24.

In order to account for the .24 and keep things running smoothly, every four years we celebrate the accumulated day in our calendar on Feb. 29, also known as Leap Day.

This year’s Leap Day is particularly special for us here at The Lincoln County News because it falls on a Thursday, the day we publish the paper.

The last time the paper was published on Leap Day was 1996. The time before that was 1968. The next time the paper will publish on Leap Day will be 2052.

Each of those dates feel worlds away from where we are now, but it’s got us thinking about time and what we’d do with just a little extra.

With 366 days in the year, it’ll feel like you have a little more time to do the things you want. It’s not the eight days in a week or 25 hours in a day we would’ve wanted, but it’s a day, and a day is enough to change a whole life.

That said, you don’t have to change your life this Thursday, but we want to know what you would do with an extra day.

Here at the paper, we’re going to get started on the next paper, just like every other Thursday.

However, for the sake of celebrating this rare moment where it feels like there’s more of our most precious asset, we may take the long way home, call a loved one, or maybe watch the sunset.

Let us know what you’d do with a little extra time by emailing us info@lcnme.com.

