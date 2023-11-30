WHAT’S NEW

We at The Lincoln County News are excited to once again host the Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce and Information Bureau’s Business After Hours event on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

A lot has changed since we last hosted an open house in June 2018. On the personnel side, we have a new publisher and editor at the helm, as well as many new employees across all our departments.

At the start of this year, we welcomed a new business to our headquarters on Mills Road after purchasing The Copy Shop, formerly of Wiscasset. This has brought more digital press capability to the shop, and loads of experience with the staff.

And speaking of our facility, we’ve also made some major equipment updates with the purchase of a new sheet-fed press a couple of years ago, and the transition to chemical-free, develop-on-press plates.

You can learn about all of these changes and more during the open house from 5-7 p.m. on Dec. 13. While Business After Hours events are mostly for chamber members and those interested in joining the organization, all are welcome to join us.

