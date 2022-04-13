WHO’S YOUR MAMA?

Happy spring and all the celebrations that come with it – Easter, Passover, Ramadan. Whether you observe a religious renewal, or simply notice with appreciation the daffodils lifting their heads to the sun, I hope you find a way to rejoice.

The days are longer – and a little bit warmer – and soon I’ll hang laundry on the clothesline and set up my cushioned porch glider again. Small but significant seasonal markers that make me smile.

The Lincoln County News is already looking ahead with Mother’s Day in mind. It’s May 8 this year, and it’s really not too soon.

For example, brunch reservations at River House in Damariscotta are already booked (though, there are plenty of other options in the Twin Villages and across Lincoln County). I know this because I’m trying to seat a party of nine as we will celebrate with my aunt and her family.

There’s always Mother’s Day Eve brunch. Or Mother’s Day dinner. Mmmm… as much as I love scrambled eggs over homemade corned beef hash and a grilled blueberry muffin, I could go for a supper to honor my mothering (even… ahem … if I have to pay for it myself. Self-mothering is also worth a celebration).

How do you honor your mother?

Like we did at Thanksgiving, we invite readers to share letters of appreciation for their mothers – biological or metaphorical, in action or in imagination – between now and the May 5 edition.

Did you ever make a construction paper card decorated with tissue paper flowers at school, lose it in the bottom of your backpack, and dig it out on Mother’s Day a little bit stained by the banana peel you forgot to throw away, and torn because it snagged on the spiral binding of a notebook?

Did you hand it to your mom, and did she receive it on Mother’s Day as if Hallmark itself produced it?

Is it folded still among the treasures tucked in the back of her top drawer – 15, 32, 57 years later?

No one will ever love you – or your school projects – like that.

Even if your mom was more practical and discreetly filed your card with the disposables. Even if she was too self-absorbed, busy, unwell, or absent to recognize sentiments in what looked like scraps. Even if you had no mother to speak of at all – because sadly some do not – a woman gave birth to you.

This life. That’s enough.

We want to celebrate mothers of all kinds every week through your eyes.

Biological moms, bonus moms, and moms who perhaps nurtured your mind or heart, your creativity or connections.

“Mother” encompasses so much more than the body from which you emerged.

The Lincoln County News welcomes Mother’s Day letters from now until 5 p.m. May 4 for consideration to be printed on the editorial pages.

A special drawing will be held Tuesday, May 5, for a Mother’s Day prize that will help you treat your mom to her special day in style.

Please include a photo of you and your mother, if you would like, and keep your letters to 500 words or less.

Email to info@lcnme.com. Happy spring!

