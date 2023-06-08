WHY IT MATTERS

In the past week, members of The Lincoln County News editorial team dissected dozens of budgets, read hundreds of warrant articles, and interviewed a handful of candidates to bring the community a comprehensive preview of upcoming elections.

Now the responsibility turns to you.

Almost every town has some sort of question that needs to be answered at the polls on Tuesday, June 13.

For some, it’s a matter of whether they wish to validate an education budget voters approved the month prior. For others, like Wiscasset and Waldoboro, a long list of questions regarding how the town should spend its money and whether it should enact moratoriums or ordinance changes awaits residents at the ballot box.

For most, however, June 13 is the day in which new select board members and school committee members will be elected.

In previous years, we lamented the lack of challengers in these local elections. The same people ran uncontested year after year, term after term, and there seemed to be a general apathy at the municipal level.

We’re glad to see that’s no longer the case. Democracy works best when citizens have a choice in their representation, and we’re thankful individuals stepped up to offer such a decision.

Next week we’ll have a rundown of all of the election results, both at the town level as well as the House District 45. Between now and then, we encourage you to get educated, get to the polls, and vote.

