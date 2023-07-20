We are thrilled to welcome “Wit and Wisdom,” a new column produced by the Tidal River Writers group, to our pages this edition. Give it a read on page 9A and you’ll understand why.

The path to this column’s debut is unlike most, as it originated as an idea for an article.

Back in 2021, Merry Barn Writers’ Retreat Executive Director Stephanie Noyes McSherry reached out with a news tip about a writers group she had formed in collaboration with The Lincoln Home. Her excitement about the group was palpable, and soon after a member of the editorial team headed to the Merry Barn in Edgecomb to sit in on one of the meetings.

From the minute the bus arrived carrying the members of the writing group, the source of McSherry’s joy became evident. The Lincoln Home residents threw themselves into the writing exercises with abandon, conveying deep thoughts and emotions with enviable skill. They scribbled their thoughts until writing time was up before sharing their missives. All the while, members supported one another fully, providing thoughtful commentary while quickly and loudly quashing self-doubt.

The article was soon delayed, as COVID-19 surged in the community again, putting a temporary hiatus on the group. When Tidal Rivers Writers began meeting again, the LCN staffer set to write the article was adjusting to her role as editor and finding it difficult to give the story the time and attention it deserved.

Rather than continue to wait for the stars to align for the article Tidal River Writers warranted, the decision was made to forge ahead on a column that would feature the stories written by group members. Their voices are too important to be left unheard.

There seems to be a strange correlation drawn between a person’s age and how their abilities are viewed in our society. So much attention is given to those in their younger years, labeling a child gifted for rising above their peers in some facet of life. As that person ages, the view dims, and abilities once seen as exceptional become average and expected, until no notice is given to these gifts at all.

Tidal Rivers Writers demonstrates that age with the richness and depth it brings should be celebrated, and we’re glad to give them space to do so.

