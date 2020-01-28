Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Jan. 20-26:

Arrest

Patricia Kramley, Edgecomb, operating under the influence, Main Street, Jan. 26.

Summonses

Shelley Harvey, Littleton, Mass., speeding, Bristol Road, Jan. 25.

Juvenile, theft by unauthorized taking, Miles Street, Jan. 20.

Michael Paradee, North Wolcott, Vt., operating after suspension, Main Street, Jan. 20.

Other activity

Jan. 20: Officer Melodylee Pinkham gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, gave a warning for improper pass on Route 1, gave two warnings for defects on Biscay Road, assisted another agency on Schooner Street, gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, gave a warning for a defect on Route 1, assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Main Street, gave a warning for a defect on Main Street, and assisted another agency on Miles Street.

Jan. 21: Officer Kyle Sylvester conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Parking Lot Lane, investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries), investigated a report of an abandoned motor vehicle on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, took a report of lost property on Water Street, assisted another agency on Meadow Court, investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries), conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street,

Officer Pinkham assisted with an unwanted subject on Miles Street, gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, warned a driver for a defect and speeding on Route 1, assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Main Street, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street.

Jan. 22: Chief Jason Warlick conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, investigated an alarm on Schooner Street, investigated an alarm on Miles Street, conducted a welfare check on Pond Circle, investigated a late report of a hit-and-run motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (no injuries), and assisted with a juvenile problem on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester gave a warning for failure to yield right of way on Main Street, assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Main Street, and investigated a report of suspicious activity on Miles Street.

Jan. 23: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted another agency on Round Top Lane, investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (minor injuries), took a report of fraud on Schooner Street, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Sgt. Halpin and Officer Sylvester assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Chief Warlick took a police information report on School Street and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Officer Sylvester assisted another agency on Schooner Street, gave a warning for a defect on Route 1, assisted a citizen on Main Street, and attempted to locate a subject on Main Street.

Jan. 24: Sgt. Halpin gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Route 1, took a report of criminal mischief on Church Street, took a police information report on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, took a police information report on Main Street, took a police information report on Parking Lot Lane, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Main Street (minor injuries).

Officer Sylvester took a report of an erratic vehicle on Lessner Road, gave a warning for a defect on Egypt Road, and assisted another agency on Biscay Road.

Jan. 25: Sgt. Halpin gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, investigated a report of theft on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Church Street, and took a report of found property on Main Street.

Officer Pinkham gave two warnings for no headlights after dark on Route 1, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, gave a warning for a defect on Bristol Road, gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, gave two warnings for defects on Route 1, gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, gave a warning for a defect on Back Meadow Road, and conducted a welfare check on Hodgdon Street.

Jan. 26: Officer Mark Graham assisted another agency on Miles Street.

Officer Pinkham took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, gave a warning for excessive noise on Route 1, and investigated a motor-vehicle accident on Elm Street (no injuries).

Officers responded to 177 calls for service.

