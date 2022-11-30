Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Nov. 21-27.

Arrest

Felicia Libby, Friendship, theft by unauthorized taking and violation of conditional of release, Nov. 21.

Other Activity

Nov. 21: Sgt. Halpin investigated a car vs deer accident on Main Street, no human injury reported, conducted traffic enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a police information report on Miles Street, assisted a citizen on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, investigated a motor vehicle accident on Main Street, no injury reported, returned lost property on School Street, and took a report of lost property on Biscay Road.

Officer Booth assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Route 1 and investigated a report of shoplifting on Main Street.

Nov. 22: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street and assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Main Street. Officer Booth took a report of found property on Biscay Road. Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on Main Street. Officer Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road.

Nov. 23: Sgt. Halpin investigated a 9-1-1 hang up on Blue Haven Lane, assisted a citizen on Church Street, and investigated a motor vehicle accident at Main and School Streets. Minor injury reported. Officer Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road.

Nov. 24: Sgt. Halpin took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1 and investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street.

Nov. 25: Officer Tessier assisted another agency on River Lane, took a police information report on Ledgewood Court Drive, and investigated an alarm on Main Street. Officer Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road.

Nov. 26: Officer Tessier assisted another agency on Miles Street. Officer Booth took a police information report on Main Street and issued separate warnings, both on Main Street, for speeding and operating a motor vehicle without headlights after dark

Nov. 27; Officer Tessier took a report of lost property on Egypt Road and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1. Officer Booth assisted another agency on Main Street.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 107 calls for service.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

