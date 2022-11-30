Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Damariscotta Police Report

at

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Nov. 21-27.

Arrest

Felicia Libby, Friendship, theft by unauthorized taking and violation of conditional of release, Nov. 21.

Other Activity

Nov. 21: Sgt. Halpin investigated a car vs deer accident on Main Street, no human injury reported, conducted traffic enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a police information report on Miles Street, assisted a citizen on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, investigated a motor vehicle accident on Main Street, no injury reported, returned lost property on School Street, and took a report of lost property on Biscay Road.

Officer Booth assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Route 1 and investigated a report of shoplifting on Main Street.

Nov. 22: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street and assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Main Street. Officer Booth took a report of found property on Biscay Road. Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on Main Street. Officer Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road.

Nov. 23: Sgt. Halpin investigated a 9-1-1 hang up on Blue Haven Lane, assisted a citizen on Church Street, and investigated a motor vehicle accident at Main and School Streets. Minor injury reported. Officer Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road.

Nov. 24: Sgt. Halpin took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1 and investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street.

Nov. 25: Officer Tessier assisted another agency on River Lane, took a police information report on Ledgewood Court Drive, and investigated an alarm on Main Street. Officer Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road.

Nov. 26: Officer Tessier assisted another agency on Miles Street. Officer Booth took a police information report on Main Street and issued separate warnings, both on Main Street, for speeding and operating a motor vehicle without headlights after dark

Nov. 27; Officer Tessier took a report of lost property on Egypt Road and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1. Officer Booth assisted another agency on Main Street.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 107 calls for service.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^